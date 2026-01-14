Mt. Baldy trails reopen after winter storm temporary closure, authorities warn dangers still exist

Mount Baldy trails have reopened following a temporary closure due to winter storms and recent hiker deaths, but authorities warn that just because they are open, it doesn't mean they are safe.

The San Gabriel Montains, Mt. Baldy area trails closed on Jan. 1 for one week, and dangers such as ice, limited visibility, and the possibility of sudden storms are still present.

On Dec. 29, three hikers were found dead on Mt. Baldy. Initially, search and rescue crews responded to reports that a 19-year-old man was injured after falling about 500 feet near the Devil's Backbone trail.

Crews found the 19-year-old from Seal Beach dead, and during their search, they found two other hikers, unrelated to the 19-year-old, dead.

Between 2016 and 2025, 23 fatalities occurred on Mount Baldy, and most happened in the Devil's Backbone and Icehouse Canyon areas, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

In a Jan. 14 news release, the Sheriff's Department warned of the risks of winter hiking on the trails, urging hikers to "carefully assess conditions, carry appropriate gear, and understand their personal limits."

In 2023, actor Julian Sands perished in the Mt. Baldy area. Sands went missing while hiking in January, and his remains were discovered five months later, in June, by hikers.

The Sheriff's Department noted that Mt. Baldy, which rises above 10,000 feet, is known for rapidly changing weather, steep exposed trails, snow, ice, and high winds.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in the news release that he has been asking for more involvement from the U.S Forest Service to help keep visitors to Mt. Baldy safe.

"The frequency of rescues our department is involved in annually, and the lack of concern for what's happening on Mt. Baldy by those who are responsible for maintaining visitors' safety needs to be addressed," Dicus said.

He continued to say that he met with the U.S. Forest Service and a member of Congress over a year ago, and he continues to meet with them to address Mt. Baldy safety concerns.

"It is my hope that with the new leadership who recently took over the area, this will be a priority for them, and they take visitor safety seriously for those who use public lands and the allied agencies who support them," he said.

The department released statistics from 2016 through 2025, and every year there were deaths, averaging between two and three, except for 2020, when there were no deaths. In 2021, there were four deaths, and in 2023, when Sands died at Mt. Baldy, there were three deaths recorded.

In 2025, the department received 34 Search and Rescue calls, made 30 air rescues, five ground rescues, and there were three deaths.

The Sheriff's Department issued winter hiking safety reminders: