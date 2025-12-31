Authorities identify 19-year-old killed after Mt. Baldy fall

Authorities have identified one of the three hikers found dead on Mt. Baldy this week.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 19-year-old who was killed after falling about 500 feet was identified as Marcus Alexander Muench Casanova of Seal Beach.

Authorities said a friend of Muench Casanova called emergency crews at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, after he fell near the Devil's Backbone trail. The friend was unharmed.

While emergency crews searched for Muench Casanova, they discovered the bodies of two additional hikers. They've yet to be identified as of Wednesday morning.

It's not yet clear if recovery attempts have been successful. They were initially delayed due to high-wind speeds, making helicopter hoists unsafe.

No additional details were immediately made available.