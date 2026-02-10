Mt. Baldy trails close ahead of upcoming winter storms

A series of trails within the Mt. Baldy area of the San Gabriel Mountains will be closed for a little over one week, as a winter storm moves in.

The Angeles National Forest issued the closure of seven trails out of concerns for "public safety."

The closures are in effect from Feb. 10 through Feb. 23, as wind and snow are forecast for the area starting Tuesday night, continuing at varying levels through next week.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department noted that Mt. Baldy, which rises above 10,000 feet, is known for rapidly changing weather, steep exposed trails, snow, ice, and high winds.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus had said earlier that called for more involvement from the U.S Forest Service to help keep visitors to Mt. Baldy safe, as there are, on average, two to three hiker deaths a year.

In 2025, the sheriff's department reported receiving 34 Search and Rescue calls, making 30 air rescues, five ground rescues, with three deaths.

Three bodies were found on Dec. 29, 2025 at the base of the Devil's Backbone Trail, including that of a 19-year-old Seal Beach resident. The other two hikers were in their 30's, both Guatemalan Nationals residing in Los Angeles.

The following National Forest System Trails are temporarily closed: