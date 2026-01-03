Guatemalan nationals identified as 2 additional Mt. Baldy hikers found dead

All three of the hikers found dead on Mt. Baldy on Monday have been identified, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities on Wednesday identified 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Muench Casanova of Seal Beach as one of the hikers after he fell about 500 feet from the Devil's Backbone Trail. After a friend called emergency services, which commenced a search, crews found two additional bodies in the area.

They've now been identified as Juan Sarat Lopez, 37, and Bayron Pedro Ramos Garcia, 36. In a news release, the SBCSD said the men were Guatemalan Nationals residing in Los Angeles.

Authorities believe they fell from Devil's Backbone on Monday, the same day they were found.

No additional details were immediately made available.

The deaths came shortly after a winter storm caused the terrain to be unsafe on Mt. Baldy. Authorities have since ordered the closure of seven Mt. Baldy trails, including Devil's Backbone, through Jan. 7.