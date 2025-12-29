Emergency crews searching for 3 missing hikers on Mt. Baldy

Search and rescue crews are searching for three hikers who were reported missing after heading out on Mt. Baldy on Monday morning, according to San Bernardino County authorities.

Deputies said that they were alerted to an injured man on Mt. Baldy at around 11:30 a.m., and that he was possibly accompanied by two others, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials told CBS LA.

"Search and rescue teams have been deployed and the search and rescue is ongoing," they said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials also say that they're assisting in the search and that they sent a helicopter over the mountain at around 7 p.m. as the search for the hikers continued.

Mt. Baldy, otherwise known as Mount San Antonio, is the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains. The hiking conditions typically worsen significantly in the winter, becoming treacherous even for the most experienced hikers. A recent winter storm, which brought uncharacteristically heavy rains to Southern California over the Christmas holidays, added several inches of snow to the region's mountain ranges.

In recent years, dozens of hikers have had to be rescued from Mt. Baldy by emergency crews, including a woman who survived four nights in early 2024 after falling 100 feet down an embankment. Some hikers have also died after falling or becoming stranded, including actor Julian Sands in 2023.