Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach
Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach 00:43

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a traffic crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Seal Beach area.

The crash was reported about 4:45 a.m. near Seal Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person, who died at the scene.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.

The #1 and #2 lanes on the 405 were blocked, causing a huge traffic back up during the morning commute. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 8:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.