Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a traffic crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Seal Beach area.

The crash was reported about 4:45 a.m. near Seal Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person, who died at the scene.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.

The #1 and #2 lanes on the 405 were blocked, causing a huge traffic back up during the morning commute.