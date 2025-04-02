Investigation underway after mother, daughter found dead in Compton
A mother and daughter were found dead in Compton after a shooting Tuesday night.
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to West Caldwell Street and South Central Avenue around 7:13 p.m.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two women, who were later identified as mother and daughter, dead. The car they were in was found crashed into a crosswalk pole.
The women were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
The sheriff's department said through their preliminary investigation, witnesses saw a dark colored car fleeing the scene after the shooting heading southbound on Central Avenue.
Detectives are investigating this incident as a possible car-to-car shooting.
A reason for the shooting is still under investigation.