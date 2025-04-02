Investigation underway after mother, daughter found dead in Compton

Mother, daughter found dead after shooting in Compton

Mother, daughter found dead after shooting in Compton

Mother, daughter found dead after shooting in Compton

A mother and daughter were found dead in Compton after a shooting Tuesday night.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to West Caldwell Street and South Central Avenue around 7:13 p.m.

A mother and daughter were found shot to death in Compton. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating this incident as a possible car-to-car shooting. KCAL News

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two women, who were later identified as mother and daughter, dead. The car they were in was found crashed into a crosswalk pole.

The women were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The sheriff's department said through their preliminary investigation, witnesses saw a dark colored car fleeing the scene after the shooting heading southbound on Central Avenue.

Detectives are investigating this incident as a possible car-to-car shooting.

A reason for the shooting is still under investigation.