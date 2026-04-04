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Springs Fire now 95% contained in Moreno Valley after overnight work from firefighters

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Austin Turner,
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Firefighters made significant progress on the Springs Fire overnight after it threatened Moreno Valley neighborhoods in an intense and rapidly developing situation on Friday.

As of Cal Fire's 6:45 p.m. update, the fire had burned 4,176 acres and was 95% contained. Containment was at 25% as of 10:10 p.m. Friday.

Evacuation orders remained in place as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. An evacuation map can be found here.

The fire began at 11:01 a.m. at Gilman Springs Road and quickly spread due to "light flashy fuels," according to Cal Fire. No cause has been revealed.

Powerful Santa Ana winds accelerated the blaze with gusts reaching as high as 70 miles per hour. Diminishing winds overnight, with more optimistic forecasts for Saturday, allowed firefighters to gain a greater hold on the fire.

Those high-powered winds created difficult situations for firefighters and the fire approached neighborhoods in the evening hours. As of Saturday, no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

As of Saturday morning, 260 personnel were assigned to the Springs Fire, including the deployment of two helicopters and 36 fire engines. Including Cal Fire, assisting crews include city fire departments from Hemet, Riverside, Palm Springs, Idyllwild and Corona, as well as Pechanga and Morongo.

A series of evacuation orders and warnings have since been lifted due to the immense progress that crews were able to make overnight into Saturday. 

"Crews will continue to monitor and patrol the fire perimeter throughout the evening," firefighters said. "Please use caution when entering the area and returning to your residence as there are heavy equipment and personnel working."

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