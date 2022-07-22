More than 200 illegal 'fighting roosters' found in Juniper Hills

More than 200 "fighting roosters," along with an estimated 500-600 pounds of illegal marijuana and a .22 caliber rifle were found Thursday on a property in an unincorporated area of Juniper Hills in the Antelope Valley.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, the discovery of the animals, marijuana and firearm were related to a search warrant issued in regards to the illegal fighting roosters.

LA County Animal Care and Control, as well as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles assisted with the service of the warrant.

Authorities said that there were around 228 roosters and added that the marijuana had an estimated street value of $500,000.

One adult male was arrested and booked at the sheriff's Palmdale Station.