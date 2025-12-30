Hikers found dead on Mt. Baldy, authorities confirm

Authorities say three hikers on Mt. Baldy on Monday have been found dead.

In a news release, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said an air medic was hoisted down from a helicopter around 7:30 p.m. Monday, where they confirmed that three hikers were dead. Due to high winds, emergency crews were unable to complete a recovery operation and efforts remain ongoing.

While speaking to CBS LA, the department later confirmed that the hikers were not all part of the same group.

Authorities said that at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, crews with the Sheriff's Search and Rescue team and the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to reports that a 19-year-old hiker was injured after falling about 500 feet near the Devil's Backbone trail.

A companion of the hiker traveled to an area with cell reception and provided their GPS location to rescue crews, authorities said. That companion was unharmed.

While searching for the 19-year-old, who was found dead, aerial crews located an additional two deceased hikers, but wind conditions made potential rescue operations unsafe.

As of Tuesday morning, recovery efforts remain underway.

It's not yet clear what caused the hikers' deaths, and they've yet to be identified publicly.

No additional details were immediately made available. The sheriff's department said more information would be made available at a later date.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.