Family-led initiative supporting Menendez brothers set to meet with LA County DA

A family-led initiative advocating for the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez released a statement ahead of a meeting with Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman Friday.

In a statement, The Justice for Erik and Lyle Menendez Coalition said the meeting will include over 20 members of Jose and Kitty Menendez's family. It is unclear what time the family will be meeting with Hochman.

The brothers were convicted of first-degree murder for the 1989 killings of their parents.

"As we prepare to meet with DA Hochman, our family is hopeful for an open and fair discussion. Despite the abuse they endured as children and the unfairness of their current sentence, Erik and Lyle Menendez have spent the last three decades taking responsibility for their actions and contributing positively to their community through leadership and rehabilitation," the statement said.

The family will be showing their support for the resentencing process that will reflect "Erik and Lyle's abuse, trauma, and demonstrated rehabilitation over the last 35 years," the coalition wrote.

The statement continued to say that the family is looking forward to sharing their perspective on the brothers' growth. They hope that the meeting will move them closer to spending next Christmas reunited as a family.

This meeting between members of the Menendez family and Hochman comes a few months after Erik and Lyle made their first court appearance in years during a hearing. Their attorneys requested that a judge review potential new evidence and consider resentencing them. They are seeking to have their first-degree murder convictions vacated and are pursuing a lesser charge such as manslaughter.

History of the Menendez brothers case

The brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in July 1996. They have spent roughly 35 years behind bars in state prison.

The habeas corpus petition filed in 2023 argues two pieces of evidence were not presented during the brothers' trials in the 1990s. The 21-page petition states that the new evidence helps show Erik and Lyle killed their parents in self-defense.

During Erik and Lyle's hearing in November 2024, their aunts Terry Baralt and Joan VanderMolen gave testimony. They both spoke in support of their brothers.

"It was quite a moving experience, at least where we sit, to listen to Aunt Terry [Baralt] and Aunt Joan [VanderMolen], who are respectively, Jose and Kitty's older sisters," said the brothers' attorney, Mark Geragos. "Both made impassioned pleas with the judge to send the brothers home."

At the time, Geragos said the next hearings would be on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, pushed back from Dec. 11.

Strong support and calls for the brothers' clemency came after a Netflix show and documentary revived interest in their case.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom deferred his decision on the Menendez brothers' clemency petition to allow incoming Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman to review the case. Hochman was sworn into office on Dec. 3.