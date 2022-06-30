Memorial for 2 El Monte police officers takes place today at the Toyota Arena in Ontario

Two El Monte police officers who were killed in the line of duty will be remembered today with a memorial service at the Toyota Arena in Ontario.

The service for Sgt. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant, will start at 10 a.m., following a procession from El Monte Police Department.

Peter Martinez

The procession will make its way on Valley Boulevard onto Garvey, then east on the 10 Freeway to Ontario. The service is not open to the public, but is open to all uniformed law enforcement personnel, who are expected to turn out in large numbers. The city of El Monte will livestream the service on its YouTube and Facebook pages.

CBS News Los Angeles will also livestream the service.

Paredes and Santana were fatally shot on June 14 as they breached room at the Siesta Inn, 10327 Garvey Ave., to confront a reported stabbing suspect. The suspect, 35-year-old Justin William Flores, ran from the room after the shooting and exchanged gunfire with police in the parking lot. He died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Both officers lived in Upland, but were raised in El Monte and were married fathers with children.

A fundraising campaign in honor of the officers set up by the Peace Officers Research Association of California has raised more than $382,000.