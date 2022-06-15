Two El Monte police officers shot and killed while investigating a reported stabbing

Two police officers were shot and killed in El Monte Tuesday night.

It happened at about 4:45 p.m. on the corner of Garvey Avenue and Central Avenue in El Monte. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, law enforcement transported the two officers to a hospital in unknown conditions. They died later that evening according to the City of El Monte.

According to the city, the two officers were investigating a possible stabbing at the Siesta Inn. The officers were ambushed with gunfire upon arrival.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect was also shot and killed.

