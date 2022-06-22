El Monte police Corporal Michael Paredes posthumously promoted

The fallen El Monte Police Department officers fatally shot on June 14 were honored Tuesday evening at a vigil in Upland.

As the Southland community continues to reel following the tragic incident, Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana have been honored in several vigils, memorials and processions over recent days.

On Tuesday, EMPD announced that Paredes was posthumously promoted to the rank fo Sergeant, stating that they "saw fit he be promoted to the rank he last served us."

Paredes was Acting Sergeant when he and Santana were fatally shot while investigating reports of a stabbing at the Siesta Inn in El Monte, after they were ambushed by the suspect, Justin Flores.

"Mike had always displayed excellent character, right down to his last moments on this earth. Mike was competent and had proven to be proficient in all the administrative functions that are required of a sergeant," said El Monte Chief Ben Lowry in a statement. "Mike had the respect of all of us who worked with him. From this point forward, he will be remembered as Sergeant Michael Paredes."

Both Paredes and Santana were raised in El Monte, and "paid the ultimate sacrifice" to the community they so loved, as Chief Lowry said during a press conference the night of the shooting.