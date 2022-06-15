"Paid the ultimate sacrifice": Corporal Michael Paredes, Officer Joseph Santana identified as officers killed in El Monte gun battle

The two officers who were shot and killed were identified as El Monte natives with deep ties to the community.

Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were responding to a report of a stabbing at Siesta Inn Motel when they were ambushed, according to El Monte officials. They were fatally shot as they tried to make contact with someone inside a room, and the gunman – identified by family as 35-year-old Justin Flores -- was killed in another hail of gunfire in the parking lot of the motel.

It is with heavy hearts that The City of El Monte & The El Monte Police Department announce the passing of Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana. Corporal Paredes & Officer Santana were killed in the line of duty, while faithfully carrying out their sworn duties

"Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana paid the ultimate sacrifice, while in the performance of a noble profession, serving the community they loved," officials said in a statement. Both men were raised in El Monte.

Paredes was sworn in as full-time police officer in July of 2000 after getting his start as a cadet. The 22-year veteran had worked several specialized assignments before he was appointed to the assignment of corporal, El Monte officials said.

Santana worked as an El Monte public works employee for six years before turning to law enforcement, city officials said. He joined was a deputy sheriff with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for about three years before returning to his hometown to become a police officer in El Monte. He had been an El Monte police officer for only seven months.

"Joseph began his career with our department in March 2018 and was a graduate of Academy Class 211," San Bernardino County sheriff's officials tweeted. "He was a great partner and loved all who knew him."

First responders and bystanders alike came together to grieve the two officers, who were honored with a solemn procession as they were taken from the hospitals where they died to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

Paredes leaves behind a wife, daughter, and son. Santana leaves behind a wife, daughter, and twin boys who were reportedly born just this year.