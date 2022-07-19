Mega Millions jackpot now an estimated $555 million

Inflation might not be such a problem if you're a millionaire.

Money might be tight now, but anyone with a few spare dollars might want to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket, because Tuesday's jackpot has reached an estimated $555 million.

The #MegaMillions jackpot has now jumped to $555 Million! Don't miss out and get your tickets today! #JackpotAlert #CALottery pic.twitter.com/tUald8WrRM — California Lottery (@calottery) July 19, 2022

The next drawing happens Tuesday night at 8 p.m., and if someone were to win the whole shebang, it would coincide nicely with National Lottery Week, a nationwide effort to educate the public on how the lottery works and the funds they raise for education.

If a Southern Californian were to win any of Tuesday night's big jackpot, it would extend a lucky streak. Last week, California Lottery officials said a SuperLotto ticket worth $27 million was sold in Oxnard. The ticketholder has not yet come forward.

According to the Mega Millions, if one ticket sold wins the entire $555 million jackpot, it would be the fifth largest on record. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in 2018. But it won't be easy — the odds of getting all five numbers and the Mega ball number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery.