$27 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Oxnard

A winning lottery ticket was sold in Oxnard, matching all six numbers to secure the jackpot worth $27 million.

Sold at Liquor Cellar, located on W. Channel Island Boulevard, the ticket had matching numbers with those drawn Wednesday evening, which were: 12, 19, 20, 36 and 42, while the Mega number was 3.

It was the first time in over 20 drawings that a ticket had all six numbers.

Across Los Angeles County, a ticket with five matching numbers was drawn, just missing the Mega number. That ticket, sold in Duarte at Simpatia Meat Market, is worth $35,301.

With the winning numbers drawn, SuperLotto's jackpot resets at $7 million.

According to the California Lottery, the chances of matching all five numbers, plus the Mega number are 1 in 41,416,353.