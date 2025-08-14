Watch CBS News
Mayor Karen Bass, other Los Angeles leaders set to renew call to end to "reckless immigration raids"

By
Chelsea Hylton
Mayor Karen Bass will be joined by other local leaders in Los Angeles to reiterate their call for the end of what they have described as "discriminatory and reckless" immigration raids across the area.

Bass has been an outspoken voice for the immigrant community and LA and has stood against what she calls "unlawful raids from federal agencies." The city joined a lawsuit last month filed by the ACLU challenging the administration's illegal immigration enforcement tactics. 

Last month, Bass signed an executive directive to support immigrant communities, calling on city departments to develop preparedness plans for federal immigration activity on city property and for departments to have a designated "immigration affairs liaison."

