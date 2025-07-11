Mayor Karen Bass signs executive directive in support of immigrant communities

Mayor Karen Bass is announcing her executive directive to support immigrant communities on Friday morning and is additionally requesting records from the federal government on what she calls "unlawful raids from federal agencies."

The directive calls for city departments to be better prepared for federal immigration activity on city property by bolstering protocols and training for such incidents.

"We are a proud city of immigrants, and with the Trump Administration signaling that they will ratchet up their chaotic approach, I'm making sure we deploy every resource and tool available within the city to ensure that we are supporting immigrant communities," Bass said in a news release. She said she will continue to fight for the rights of the people of Los Angeles.

After officers with Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement swept through MacArthur Park on July 7, as a children's summer camp was taking place, Bass condemned the operation and said it provoked "fear and terror."

President Trump has defended the operations by stating that Democrat-run cities like L.A. "use illegal aliens to expand their voter base, cheat in elections, and grow the welfare State, robbing good-paying jobs and benefits from hardworking American citizens."

Earlier this week, Bass announced that the city of Los Angeles is taking the Trump administration to court to "put a stop to the unconstitutional, reckless raids in the LA region."

Details of Bass's directive also include a working group with the Los Angeles Police Department, Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, immigrant rights organizations and community leaders to provide additional guidance for police officers when responding to immigration enforcement operations.

She also seeks to expand city immigrant resource access to affected families.