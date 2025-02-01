Mayor Bass says PCH checkpoints will remain in place as Pacific Palisades reopening delayed

With roadblocks along the Pacific Coast Highway set to come down on Sunday, some residents expressed concerns that their neighborhoods and lives would be more vulnerable than ever in the wake of the devastating Palisades Fire in January.

"I think just letting anyone in here is just a recipe for disaster," said Lynn McIntyre, a Pacific Palisades resident whose neighborhood was among the many destroyed by the devastating blaze. "It's very hard to stand here and see all my neighbors' and my friends' homes are gone."

National Guard diverting pedestrians and cyclists from entering Pacific Palisades and Pacific Coast Highway during the Palisade Fire, January 19, 2025. Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California. Citizens of the Planet/Getty Images

Her home is still standing, but it hasn't yet been deemed livable, so she's concerned that opening the way for the public could compromise what she has left.

"I boarded up my house," she said. "I fenced my house because I'm afraid for my house."

Her concerns come days after it was announced that the National Guard operated checkpoints would come down on Sunday morning, meaning that passes were no longer required for people to into the Palisades.

"All they're asking is for people to come in and rob, loot, steal," McIntyre said. "There's people's possessions that haven't been able to come in and look and see what's left."

This is just one of the many reasons that Charles Lew, another Pacific Palisades resident, started an online petition to urge Mayor Bass to extend the restricted access period. So far, thousands have signed.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were expected to up the amount of officers patrolling the area from 80 per shift to 100, but residents say that's not enough, and that there hasn't been enough time for them to process the loss.

"This is a private moment," said Thomas Tate, whose home burned down in the fire. "What is it going to be when this is all open tomorrow, and anybody who frankly has no business in this area is here in this space? That doesn't give me time to grieve."

In an aerial view, neighborhoods lie in ruins after the Palisades Fire on January 30, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images

Late Saturday though, Mayor Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom answered the calls of many, announcing that the checkpoints will remain in place and that the complete reopening of the area would be further delayed.

"I am grateful to Governor Newsom for his continued partnership as we respond to this unprecedented disaster," said a statement from Bass. "We continue to adapt in real time to this dynamic situation. This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across L.A. has been impacted for nearly one month. My priority continues to be rebuilding the Palisades as rapidly and safely as possible."

Beginning Monday, under the new plan, LAPD will transfer responsibility for the area to the California Highway Patrol and the National Guard, which will allow their full attention to return to citywide service while also keeping the Palisades secure.

"The Los Angeles Police Department remains committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure the burn area remains safe," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said. "We appreciate their support as we continue to service the needs of all Angelenos."