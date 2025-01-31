PCH partially reopening on Sunday morning following Palisades Fire

The Pacific Coast Highway will be partially reopened this Sunday morning for the first time since the Palisades Fire.

Beginning Feb. 2 at 8 a.m., essential traffic can use one lane in each direction between McClure Tunnel and Carbon Beach Terrace. While the Los Angeles Police Department will not hand out re-entry passes, National Guard troops will remain in many areas.

County officials announced the end of the curfew, however, LAPD officers can still stop people to ensure they have legitimate business in the area.

"We will be monitoring the Palisades day and night," Mayor Karen Bass said.

National Guard diverting pedestrians and cyclists from entering Pacific Palisades and Pacific Coast Highway during the Palisade Fire, January 19, 2025. Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California. Citizen of the Planet/Universal Images Group

The LAPD will keep officers on 12-hour shifts in the area as residents continue to return home.

The 23,448-acre Palisades Fire exploded in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan.7., forcing many to flee their communities as the flames spread. Since that week, officials have diverted traffic from PCH to allow first responders quick movement to the burn area.

The wildfire leveled entire neighborhoods, destroying nearly 7,000 buildings and damaging a little more than 1,000 others. Based on preliminary data from Cal Fire, the blaze is the third-most destructive fire, just behind the Eaton Fire.

On Monday, Bass and newly named Chief Recovery Officer Steve Soboroff met Monday near the Palisades Fire zone to discuss recovery efforts, promising to "maximize resources and minimize time" to get residents back in their community.

"Los Angeles County has worked diligently and with all deliberate speed to reopen PCH in a way that is safe and allows our residents, businesses, workers, and students to more easily navigate our coastal communities," Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said.

Repair and cleanup efforts will continue as scheduled. Motorists will be restricted to 25 mph speed limits.