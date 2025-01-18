Progress made in containment of deadly Southern California Eaton and Palisades fires

Over a week after destructive wildfires erupted in the Los Angeles area, fire crews have made progress with containment and stopped the growth of the Eaton and Palisades fires.

After several "Particularly Dangerous Situation" red flag warnings issued by the National Weather Service expired, firefighters were able to work in favorable conditions. Cooler temperatures are expected over the weekend, increasing humidity levels.

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Members of the California National Guard stand outside a building which burned in the Eaton Fire on January 17, 2025 in Altadena, California. Multiple wildfires which were fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds have burned across Los Angeles County leaving at least 27 dead with over 180,000 people having been under evacuation orders. Over 12,000 structures have been burned in the Palisades and Eaton Fires. / Getty Images

On Jan 7., a "life-threatening" windstorm caused by powerful Santa Ana winds fueled the Palisades Fire in the community of Pacific Palisades and a few hours later helped exacerbate the Eaton Fire in the northeast portion of the county near Pasadena.

Search and rescue crews have found human remains in debris and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed 27 deaths in connection to the fires.

The Eaton and Palisades fires quickly became two of the most destructive and deadliest wildfires in California's history. Residents were forced to flee their homes as flames inched closer. As of Saturday morning, 10,694 structures were confirmed to have been destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

As fire officials continue to assess the damaged areas, some residents in both fire zones have been able to return to their homes.

"Please be assured that our firefighters continue to work 24/7 to achieve full containment of these wildfires as fast as we can. We continue to plan for the repopulation of evacuated areas, when safe," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

Eaton Fire

The 14,117-acre Eaton Fire has reached 73% containment as of Saturday morning. Ground crews and air operations are continuing to extinguish hot spots around the burn footprint.

"Containment continues to grow, with a total of 60 miles of control lines established around the fire's perimeter, including 8 miles of hand lines," Cal Fire said.

Urban Search and Rescue teams have completed 8,856 inspections which has led to repopulation in certain areas. On Saturday morning, Cal Fire reported that nearly 10,000 structures were damaged or destroyed by the fire.

Several areas affected by the fire remain under evacuation orders and warnings. Officials have said they will allow residents back to their homes once the areas have been properly assessed and deemed safe.

The LA County Medical Examiner has confirmed 17 deaths tied to the Eaton Fire. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is actively investigating 24 missing persons cases, related to the fire.

To see a full update of firefighting efforts and updates to evacuation orders for the Eaton Fire visit the Cal Fire website.

Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire which has burned 23,713 has grown to 43% containment. The calm wind activity has allowed for minimal fire behavior as firefighters continue to put out hot spots.

On Friday afternoon, Cal Fire announced several evacuation orders had been downgraded and warnings lifted. Even though repopulation has begun in some areas, fire officials warn residents that some of their homes may still be impacted by power outages.

Aerial assessment of the affected area showed that about 5,000 structures were damaged or destroyed, according to Cal Fire. On Saturday morning, the agency reported that 12,250 structures were threatened by the fire.

At least 10 people have died in relation to the Palisades Fire, according to the LA County Medical Examiner. The number of fatalities is expected to rise as search and rescue crews are still working to inspect several areas. The LA County Sheriff's Department is investigating seven active missing persons reports for the Palisades Fire.

To see a full update of firefighting efforts and updates to evacuation orders for the Palisades Fire visit the Cal Fire website.

Evacuation orders and curfew

Saturday morning, mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for residents in the Eaton and Palisades free areas.

Throughout the week officials announced several orders were downgraded to warnings and warnings were lifted allowing residents back into their neighborhoods.

Even though some residents have been allowed back to their homes, many areas are still experiencing power outages and no water.

A 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew continues to be enforced nightly in the mandatory evacuation areas in the Palisades and Eaton fire zones.

Have a tip about the Southern California wildfires? Send it to CBS News Los Angeles and KCAL News.