Matthews has 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs rout Ducks 9-2

Auston Matthews had his second straight hat trick to push his NHL-leading goals total to 48 and added two assists for a career-high five points in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 9-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Matthews broke a tie for the Toronto record for hat tricks in a season with six, passing Reg Noble (1917-18), Babe Dye (1924-25) and Darryl Sittler (1980-81).

"It's pretty remarkable," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said about Matthews. "Credit to him for getting into those spaces and being as dynamic as he is."

The 26-year-old American is the 10th NHL player with six hat tricks in a season — and the first since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

"Playing here is a big honor," Matthews said after again drawing "M-V-P! M-V-P!" chants from the home crowd. "It's something that none of us take for granted."

Matthews also had his team-record 73rd multi-goal game, two more than Sittler. He has 13 career hat tricks.

"Insane," teammate William Nylander said. "Crushing it."

William Nylander added a goal and two assists to reach 500 career points, Bobby McMann had two goals and an assist, Nick Robertson finished with a goal and an assist and Jake McCabe and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored.

Martin Jones made 19 saves to help Toronto improve to 29-16-8. Timothy Liljegren had three assists and Mitch Marner, Max Domi and Matthew Knies each had two.

Toronto became the 15th team in NHL history to have hat tricks in three straight games after McMann had the first of his career Tuesday night against St. Louis and Matthews followed that with three goals of his own Thursday night against Philadelphia. Matthews is the 10th player with six hat tricks in a season.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist Anaheim, and Frank Vatrano also scored. Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on 18 shots in the first period before being replaced by John Gibson.

"We watched them skate around the ice for the better part of the first period," Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. "Terrible start."

On pace to become the first NHLer to reach 70 goals in a season since 1992-93, Matthews opened the scoring at 3:41.

Toronto went up 2-0 when McMann snapped his sixth on a power play at 6:06 before McCabe fired his fifth past Dostal, who stopped 55 of the 57 shots he faced Jan. 3 in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in California

Jones didn't have much to do at the other end until Vatrano beat him for his 24th on a man advantage 59 seconds later.

The Maple Leafs restored their three-goal lead on another power play when Nylander buried his 28th — and 500th regular-season point — with 2:23 left in the period.

Gibson replaced Dostal following the intermission, and Matthews scored his second of the night 50 seconds into the second on another man advantage. Bertuzzi snapped a 19-game goal drought with his seventh to push Toronto to 4 for 4 on the power play at 2:51.

Matthews, who scored in OT against Dostal last month, completed the hat trick at 5:39.

"Guys are looking around like, 'This is ridiculous what he's doing,'" McMann said. "Seems like every time it's on a stick, it goes in the net."

Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly served the third contest of a five-game suspension for cross-checking Ottawa's Ridly Greig for firing a slap shot into an empty net. Captain John Tavares sat out with what head coach Sheldon Keefe described as a minor injury.

