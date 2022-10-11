Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead in South Gate

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was killed Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate and sheriff's detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation.

Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The cause of death has not been released. 

Anyone with information about this investigation was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 5:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.