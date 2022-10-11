Man found dead in South Gate

A man was killed Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate and sheriff's detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation.

Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The cause of death has not been released.

Anyone with information about this investigation was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

