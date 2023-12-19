Man charged with murder for shooting 4-year-old boy during road rage incident in Lancaster

Man charged with murder for connection to fatal shooting of 4-year-old during road rage incident

Man charged with murder for connection to fatal shooting of 4-year-old during road rage incident

A man suspected of killing Gor Adamyan, a four-year-old boy, during a road rage shooting over the weekend in Lancaster was charged with murder on Tuesday.

Byron Burkhart, 29, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle and five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon on top of the murder charge.

The charges stem from a road rage fueled shooting that happened on Friday evening, when Burkhart and his girlfriend, Alexandria Gentile, 27, cut off the family of Gor Adamyan, followed them through several streets in Lancaster and opened fire at around 7:30 p.m. in the 44600 block of Sierra Highway.

Prosecutors said that at least eight shots were fired in the incident.

Gentile was also arrested in connection with the shooting, but has not yet been charged. She was released from custody on Tuesday, according to court records.

Adamyan was sitting in the back seat of his parent's car when the shooting occurred, he was struck by gunfire in the upper body and died after his parents rushed him to the hospital.

Burkhart is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 22. He was initially being held in lieu of $2 million bail, but prosecutors asked for his bail amount to increase to $5 million on Tuesday.

Both of the suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting, as investigators utilized the dashcam in the victim's vehicle and a series of cameras that track license plates that are installed throughout the city of Lancaster.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.