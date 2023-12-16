4-year-old boy dead after being struck by stray bullet during road rage shooting in Lancaster

A four-year-old boy was killed during a road rage shooting in Lancaster on Friday after he was struck by a stray bullet.

Deputies were first dispatched to the 44600 block of Sierra Highway at around 7:30 p.m. after learning of a gunshot victim in the area, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

While investigating, they learned that the victims, who were driving along Sierra Highway and East Avenue J, were targeted in a road rage incident.

"During the incident, the suspect driver cut them off and then began following them through several surface streets," the statement said. "While being pursued by the suspects, the victim driver slowed his vehicle, at which time the suspect driver pulled up along the passenger side of the victim's car and began shooting."

The boy, who has not yet been identified, was struck by gunfire in the upper body.

His parents, who were in the car, drove him to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the "immediate area" of the shooting, where they arrested two suspects — a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman. They have both been booked for murder.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.