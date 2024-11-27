Watch CBS News
Man arrested for crashing stolen ambulance in Moreno Valley

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities arrested a man after he allegedly stole a running ambulance and crashed it just moments later in Moreno Valley on Monday. 

It happened at around 4 p.m., just after paramedics were called to the intersection of Sunnymead Boulevard and Indian Street for a an undisclosed medical aid call, according to a Facebook post from the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station. 

ambulance-2.jpg
A photo of the crashed ambulance. Riverside County Sheriff's Department

"While at the scene, an adult male suspect pulled the ambulance driver from the driver's seat and stole the ambulance," deputies said. 

He attempted to drive from the scene, but "did not make it very far" after crashing into a fire hydrant, retaining wall and finally a palm tree, they said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested and then hospitalized after the crash. 

No further information was provided. 

