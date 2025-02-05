Los Angeles health department advises on wildfire soot and ash cleanup

As the Los Angeles wildfires brought massive destruction, the aftermath continues with not only clearing debris and rebuilding efforts, but also raising health concerns about hazardous toxins, soot, and ash -- and how to clean it all up.

"I know that returning home after a fire can be overwhelming and this is compounded by the fact that there are potential health risks in the affected areas," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said.

The ash could contain lead, asbestos, arsenic, heavy metals as well as newer synthetic materials. Ferrer said these materials pose health risks, especially to children, older adults and those with respiratory conditions.

"Even if your home wasn't directly damaged, exposure to fine particles from the surrounding area can still affect indoor air quality and personal health," she said.

Ferrer said residents should assess their homes for soot, ash and smoke contamination before settling back in. "If you don't see visible soot or ash on surfaces and you don't smell smoke indoors, your home is likely safe for reentry," she said.

If there is ash or soot, it is recommended to conduct a simple wipe test on window sills or walls to see if a residue appears on a damp cloth. If it does appear, then additional cleaning is necessary. "If you smell smoke, cleaning is also advised, even if you don't see ash or soot," Ferrer said.

The county is working with state and federal partners to monitor and assess the impact of the wildfires on air, water and soil.

Ferrer said as information from testing is collected, it will be shared regularly with the community and will be used to guide additional mitigation efforts.

For special concerns about air quality or exposure risks, it's advised to contact an environmental health expert at (626) 430-9821.

"Monitor for symptons that could be linked to any contaminates, caughing, ongoing throat irritation, eye discomfort or headaches, worsening asthma or breathing difficulties -- contact your health provider and you made need someone to come in and assist with additional cleaning," Ferrer said.

Cleaning ash and soot

Wear an N95 respirator mask, long sleeves, pants, goggles and gloves while cleaning.

Avoid dry sweeping, as it can stir up harmful particles into the air. Instead, use damp cleaning methods.

Clean outdoor areas by gently hosing down patios, furniture and windows to prevent the ash from becoming airborne.

Dispose of ash properly by collecting it in sealed plastic bags, and placing the fire debris in covered trash bins.

If a home has significant soot or smoke damage or lingering odors even after you've cleaned, professional cleaning may be necessary.

California Department of Public Health safe cleanup of ash guidelines found here.

For wildfire cleanup information for homeowners, visit CalRecycle.ca.gov.

Safe ash cleanup in home gardens, visit here.