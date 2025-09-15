Second Los Angeles-area postal worker sentenced for stealing over $10 million in checks from mail

A second Los Angeles-area U.S. Postal Service worker has been sentenced to prison for stealing checks from the mail for several years.

Charlie Banks Green Jr, 37, of East Los Angeles, was sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.62 million in restitution after he stole more than $10 million in Treasury and other checks from the mail over a four-year period, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said that Green, who worked at the Bicentennial Post Office in LA's Fairfax District, pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

At the time, he admitted to stealing mail containing checks of large value, as well as debit cards from the state's Employment Development Department between 2020 and August 2024.

The DOJ's news release said that Green worked alongside his friend, 34-year-old Huntington Beach man Rashad Deon Stolden, who also pleaded guilty to a conspiracy count. He was sentenced two weeks ago.

Prosecutors said that both Green and Stolden sold the checks to co-conspirators who used fake IDs to cash them.

"In June 2022, Stolden stole a $7.3 million Treasury check," the DOJ said, citing court documents. "He then sold the check to a co-conspirator, who negotiated it at a bank in Tennessee, writing him, 'I need you man,' 'I'm trying to retire.' ... The co-conspirator was able to withdraw more than $1 million from the deposit of this check."

Last month, a different USPS employee who worked in Torrance pleaded guilty to a similar crime. Mary Ann Magdamit, of Carson, faces up to 30 years for stealing hundreds of credit cards and checks from the mail.