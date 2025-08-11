Former USPS letter carrier pleads guilty to stealing checks and cash from mail at Torrance Post Office

Former USPS carrier pleads guilty to stealing checks and cash from mail

Former USPS carrier pleads guilty to stealing checks and cash from mail

Former USPS carrier pleads guilty to stealing checks and cash from mail

A former U.S. Postal Service letter carrier pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to stealing checks and credit cards from mail before selling them off or using them to purchase luxury goods, according to prosecutors.

Mary Ann Magdamit, a 31-year-old Carson resident, faces up to 30 years in federal prison after shed pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office.

Magdamit, who formerly worked at the Torrange main Post Office, stole mail containing checks, personal identification information and debit and credit cards.

After, she would sell the stolen bank-issued cards online, use the cards to make purchase and sell some of the cards to her alleged co-conspirators, prosecutors said.

She would also arrange to have others cash the stolen checks by using counterfeit identity documents in the name of the people on the check, according to the DOJ's statement.

During a search of her apparent in Dec. 2024, authorities found and seized more than 130 stolen credit and debit cards, 16 checks from the U.S. Department of Treasury, and a loaded, un-serialized Glock clone with a 27-round magazine. Authorities said it was a ghost gun.

Federal agents also discovered luxury goods which they say she purchased with stolen cards. Court records showed that she used stolen cards to book international trips to Aruba and Turks and Caicos.

Magdamit was arrested on July 1, at which point authorities say she was still making purchases with cards she had stolen. During a second search of her residence, they found more stolen cards.

Throughout the three years she was committing the crimes, prosecutors said that she was also flaunting her luxury purchases and vacations on social media. Some photos showed Magdamit holding large stacks of money.

Magdamit agreed to forfeit some luxury goods, including a Rolex watch.