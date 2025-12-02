String of break-ins in San Fernando Valley take place within hours of each other

A string of break-ins in the San Fernando Valley took place overnight within a matter of hours, leaving a neighborhood on edge.

A multi-million-dollar home on Ostrom Avenue was broken into around 8:30 p.m. Police responded immediately, but the suspects had already taken off. There are several security cameras in and around the home, so investigators are hoping that this will help them figure out how many suspects there were and how they got into the home.

Police are also trying to determine what, if anything, was taken. It does not appear that anyone was inside when this break-in happened.

Just a couple of hours later, about a mile down the street, there was another break-in at a home on Alonzo Avenue. Police also responded there, but they were not able to catch any suspects. They're still looking into what may have been taken from that home and whether that break-in might be connected to this one or another one that took place in Tarzana earlier in the evening. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

CBS LA crews saw private patrol cars driving through the neighborhood on Monday morning.