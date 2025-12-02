Watch CBS News
Local News

String of break-ins in San Fernando Valley take place within hours of each other

By Tina Patel,
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A string of break-ins in the San Fernando Valley took place overnight within a matter of hours, leaving a neighborhood on edge.

A multi-million-dollar home on Ostrom Avenue was broken into around 8:30 p.m. Police responded immediately, but the suspects had already taken off. There are several security cameras in and around the home, so investigators are hoping that this will help them figure out how many suspects there were and how they got into the home.

Police are also trying to determine what, if anything, was taken. It does not appear that anyone was inside when this break-in happened. 

Just a couple of hours later, about a mile down the street, there was another break-in at a home on Alonzo Avenue. Police also responded there, but they were not able to catch any suspects. They're still looking into what may have been taken from that home and whether that break-in might be connected to this one or another one that took place in Tarzana earlier in the evening. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

CBS LA crews saw private patrol cars driving through the neighborhood on Monday morning. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue