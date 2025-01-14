Los Angeles police chief details 3 arson arrests outside of wildfire zones

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested three individuals for arson, outside of the recent wildfire zones.

Chief Jim McDonnell said three people were arrested for arson in the past few days outside of the zones created by the Palisades and Eaton fires. He explained the arrests were made possible because of calls from residents.

On Sunday night, officers from the North Hollywood areas responded to a call of a possible arson suspect who was using a BBQ lighter to spark fires. Officers arrested the individual for an outstanding felony warrant for arson before booking them into the Van Nuys jail, McDonnell said.

The second person was arrested Monday afternoon at 5700 Van Nuys Blvd. West Valley officers received a radio call about a possible arson suspect who had lit a nearby brush, McDonnell said. When officers arrived at the scene, members of the Los Angeles Fire Department were extinguishing the flames. Officers took the individual into custody and booked them into the Van Nuys jail.

McDonnell said another person was arrested Monday near San Vicente Boulevard in the West LA area. Officers received a call that someone had set a trash can on fire, which was put out by the Los Angeles City Fire Department. Citizens at the scene directed officers to the person who was taken into custody without incident and booked for arson, he said.

Footage from local businesses showed the person starting fires in the area, McDonnell said.

"We're asking all members of our community to join us in this effort by reviewing your personal security footage. Whether from ring cameras, home security systems, or any other recording devices, even seemingly small details can make a big difference in our ongoing investigations," McDonell said at a news conference.

The LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have increased patrols and personnel in areas affected by the fires. Officials have issued a curfew and called in National Guard members to prevent looting and theft while residents remain evacuated.

The LAPD has arrested 14 people in or near fire zones and the sheriff's department has arrested 39. Not all of the arrests were made for looting or burglary violations. Some arrests were made for curfew violations, possession of firearms and narcotics. LA County Sheriff Robert Luna has given daily updates on arrest numbers and they have increased since the weekend.

The Southern California region is bracing for more strong Santa Ana winds overnight, a week after several wildfires caused significant damage and destroyed thousands of structures.

"For the upcoming 24-hour period LAPD will continue to deploy approximately 750 officers to the impacted areas with support from the Los Angeles Airport Police and the National Guard."