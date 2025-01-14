Fire-torn Los Angeles on edge as extreme Santa Ana winds return, with rare PDS warning issued for peak gusts today

Extreme fire conditions remain in the Southern California region as the next set of high winds have prompted a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" red flag warning, weather officials say.

Following a week of destructive wildfires that destroyed thousands of structures and stretched local firefighting capabilities to the maximum, more wind is expected.

TOPSHOT - Businesses along Lake Avenue destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on January 9, 2025. Wildfires threatened to engulf parts of Hollywood on January 9 as a growing number of blazes raged across Los Angeles, forcing over 100,000 people to flee their homes and claiming at least five lives. ZOE MEYERS/AFP via Getty Images

A PDS red flag warning is in effect until noon Wednesday for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Areas like the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Ventura County valleys, San Fernando Valley and 118/210 corridors could experience some of the strongest gusts.

A normal red flag warning will remain in effect for many of the same areas until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Damaging northeast to east winds combined with low humidity levels will increase the fire danger.

"We are pretty much going to be under red flag warnings and extreme fire danger until we get that much-needed rain, which we're not getting right now in Southern California," said CBS News Los Angeles Meteorologist Amber Lee.

This classic Santa Ana wind event will bring moderate to strong gusts between 55 and 70 mph, the NWS said.

"While dangerous PDS red flag fire weather conditions are likely with this event early Tuesday morning into Wednesday morning, this wind event is not expected to be as strong and destructive as last week's windstorm," the NWS said.

Overnight a few small brush fires sparked, including the Auto Fire in Ventura County. The blaze has burned 56 acres while forward progress has been stopped with 0% containment, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Flames were driven by gusts averaging between 20 and 30 mph. Four water-dropping aircraft quickly responded to provide assistance.

Lee said as the week continues much cooler temperatures should arrive.

Weather officials warn residents near wildlands to be aware if a fire breaks out and be ready to evacuate.

The NWS offers tips for residents:

Limit the use of anything that could spark a fire

Have multiple ways to receive evacuation information

Have a wildfire action plan ready

Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said rapid response teams are prepositioned across Southern California in areas of high concern.

Local and state agencies increased personnel after the Palisades and Eaton fires became some of the most destructive in the state, killing 24 people.