LAPD releases body cam video from shooting involving Weezer bassist's wife in Eagle Rock

Los Angeles Police Department released body cam video of an incident involving the wife of a member of the LA-based rock band Weezer.

The footage, recorded on April 8, was released Friday afternoon as part of a department use-of-force investigation and shows the moments when officers came across a woman in the yard of an Eagle Rock home, armed with a handgun.

Officers were responding to the residential area in search of hit-and-run suspects who ran off after the crash near the 134 Freeway and Figueroa Street.

Police searching the area for the suspects were directed to a home in the 5300 block of Waldo Place.

"As the officers were in the rear yard of that residence, they observed a female ... in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun," LAPD said in an earlier news release.

Police identified the woman as 51-year-old Jillian Shriner, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner.

LAPD also released home surveillance video showing Shriner walking out of her back door and into her yard holding a gun.

The body cam video of the shooting shows only a backyard fence, as officers with the California Highway Patrol and LAPD were yelling commands. The fence obstructs the view of Shriner's yard and Shriner.

LAPD released body cam video from a shooting in Eagle Rock involving Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner. LAPD

Officers said days after the incident that they directed Shriner to drop the weapon "numerous times," but she continued to refuse.

In the body cam video, officers could be heard yelling "Put the gun down!" a number of times. Officers also tell Shriner they are trying to help her and to "Drop the gun; you are going to get shot."

Officers identify themselves as LAPD and the California Highway Patrol, as helicopters could be heard overhead.

"Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an officer-involved Shooting occurred," the LAPD said in an earlier press release.

The body cam video shows officers shouting, "Shots fired, officer needs help," after shots rang out.

Shriner was struck by gunfire in the shoulder and went back inside her home. After the shooting, police said she told them she was trying to defend her home from the suspects running through the neighborhood.

Shriner was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. She was released the following day after posting a $ 1 million bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.