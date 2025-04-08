Watch CBS News
Local News

Homeowner opens fire after crash suspect runs into their Eagle Rock home, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police arrest suspects after multi-car crash and shooting in Eagle Rock
Police arrest suspects after multi-car crash and shooting in Eagle Rock 02:16

A crash on the 134 Freeway started a chaotic chain of events for officers in Eagle Rock after a nearby homeowner shot at a group of people fleeing the collision who allegedly broke into her home. 

The three-car collision happened on eastbound lanes near the N. Figueroa Street ramps, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

screenshot-2025-04-08-162315.png
LAPD officers outside of homes on Eagle Vista Drive following a shooting on April 8, 2025. KCAL News

After the crash, three people ran from the scene and into a nearby neighborhood located in the 1200 block of Eagle Vista Drive, CHP said. Officers said the suspects broke into a home along Eagle Vista Drive, prompting the homeowner to open fire on the group. 

A suspect, wearing only his underwear, was taken into custody at around 4:20 p.m., police reported.

Nearly thirty minutes later, two women were also detained after they exited a home in the area. Police believe one of those two women was armed with a weapon. 

Authorities remained on the scene even after the arrests as they believed that there may be a gunshot victim inside the resident's home. 

screenshot-2025-04-08-162329.png
The aftermath of a three-car crash on SR-134 in Eagle Rock on April 8, 2025. KCAL News

All eastbound lanes of SR-134 were closed for the ongoing investigation. No officers were injured in the incident.

Amending its earlier statements about police shooting at the suspects, CHP officers clarified that only the homeowner opened fire. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.