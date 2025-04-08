Homeowner opens fire after crash suspect runs into their Eagle Rock home, police say

Police arrest suspects after multi-car crash and shooting in Eagle Rock

A crash on the 134 Freeway started a chaotic chain of events for officers in Eagle Rock after a nearby homeowner shot at a group of people fleeing the collision who allegedly broke into her home.

The three-car collision happened on eastbound lanes near the N. Figueroa Street ramps, according to the California Highway Patrol.

LAPD officers outside of homes on Eagle Vista Drive following a shooting on April 8, 2025. KCAL News

After the crash, three people ran from the scene and into a nearby neighborhood located in the 1200 block of Eagle Vista Drive, CHP said. Officers said the suspects broke into a home along Eagle Vista Drive, prompting the homeowner to open fire on the group.

A suspect, wearing only his underwear, was taken into custody at around 4:20 p.m., police reported.

Nearly thirty minutes later, two women were also detained after they exited a home in the area. Police believe one of those two women was armed with a weapon.

Authorities remained on the scene even after the arrests as they believed that there may be a gunshot victim inside the resident's home.

The aftermath of a three-car crash on SR-134 in Eagle Rock on April 8, 2025. KCAL News

All eastbound lanes of SR-134 were closed for the ongoing investigation. No officers were injured in the incident.

Amending its earlier statements about police shooting at the suspects, CHP officers clarified that only the homeowner opened fire.