LAFD prepositions crews with low humidity and Santa Ana winds in weather forecast

The Los Angeles Fire Department has increased staffing and prepositioned crews due to Santa Ana winds and low humidity levels in the weekend forecast.

"Santa Ana winds are here. LAFD has enhanced staffing and is coordinating with neighboring agencies," a post on X said from LAFD personnel. "Be firewise today. Report smoke or fire to 9-1-1."

Firefighters said that critically low humidity levels at 4%, paired with dead fuel moisture at record lows and gusty winds blowing east-northeast, led to their elevation of Saturday's Fire Weather Forecast to High.

Saturday's plan for preposition crews was to deploy three additional Engine Task Forces across the Valley and West Bureaus, which typically "carry the greatest wildfire exposure during offshore wind events," firefighters said. Two additional Strike Teams were also deployed to stand by and address any area across the region that shows emerging fire activity.

LAFD officials said that they were working closely with the Santa Monica and Culver City fire departments, as well as Los Angeles County and Ventura County firefighters.

Residents were advised to avoid parking near vegetation and move cars away from brush, avoid leaving flames unattended, and to not use equipment or tools that produce sparks near any vegetation.

Mayor Karen Bass also addressed the increased fire weather in a statement on Saturday.

"We are actively monitoring the Springs and Crown Fires, which are outside the City of Los Angeles. Within L.A., the Los Angeles Fire Department has prepositioned strike teams and additional resources to respond to any incidents," Bass' statement said.

On Friday, both the Springs Fire and Crown Fire erupted and quickly grew to engulf dry vegetation in their respective areas.

The Springs Fire, which burned more than 4,000 acres in Moreno Valley after igniting Friday morning, was largely fueled by strong gusts of wind in the area, sometimes reaching 70 miles per hour, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department crews said. As of Saturday afternoon, the blaze was said to be 45% contained but some evacuation orders and warnings remained in place for residents in the impacted areas.

Los Angles County crews were also busy with the Crown Fire, burning near Acton. It temporarily caused some evacuation orders and warnings but firefighters have largely gained the upper hand on the blaze, which is 76% contained after burning 345 acres.