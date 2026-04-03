Crown Fire burns nearly 400 acres near Acton

Los Angeles County firefighters battled a nearly 400-acre brush fire in the Acton area of the Antelope Valley on Friday.

The blaze, which was dubbed the "Crown Fire" by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, was reported just after 11:20 a.m. near North Crown Valley Road and Soledad Canyon Road, firefighters said in a news release.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had been upgraded to a second-alarm and had already burned about 80 acres of brush at a moderate rate of spread. They initially said the fire could grow to 300 acres, but by 2 p.m., they said it could grow to 600 acres.

"Steep terrain and weather are hindering fire suppression efforts. Additional air and ground resources are on request," firefighters said during the firefight on Friday.

As of 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, LACoFD said that the fire had burned 385 acres and 95% contained after they were able to stop forward progress overnight.

Crews issued a series of evacuation warnings and orders as the blaze continued to burn, temporarily threatening some structures in the area. They did not say how many people the orders affected.

An evacuation order was issued for LAC-E087, but has since been lifted. A series of other warnings was also canceled.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what sparked the fire. No injuries have been reported.