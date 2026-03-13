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5 Freeway near East LA closed after pursuit suspect stops in lanes

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The 5 Freeway near East LA was closed after a pursuit suspect stopped in the middle lanes. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department started the chase near Lakewood after determining the suspect's vehicle was allegedly stolen.

The slow-speed pursuit stopped in the northbound lanes near the Sacramento exit near Boyle Heights.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for the freeway, closing all northbound lanes after the suspect refused to surrender.

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