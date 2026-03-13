5 Freeway near East LA closed after pursuit suspect stops in lanes
The 5 Freeway near East LA was closed after a pursuit suspect stopped in the middle lanes.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department started the chase near Lakewood after determining the suspect's vehicle was allegedly stolen.
The slow-speed pursuit stopped in the northbound lanes near the Sacramento exit near Boyle Heights.
The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for the freeway, closing all northbound lanes after the suspect refused to surrender.