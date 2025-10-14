6 Los Angeles County overdose deaths linked to kratom compound

The number of Los Angeles County deaths linked to a kratom compound known as 7-OH has risen to six, officials confirmed last Friday.

According to Los Angeles County Public Health, "7-OH, the psychoactive component of kratom leaves, is being synthetically concentrated into various products."

Public Health noted that alcohol was present in addition to 7-OH in many of the overdose cases, as well as other medications or illicit substances. When mixed with alcohol, Public Health warns, it can cause severe respiratory depression and death.

The six deaths are a rise from the previous three reported last month. All descendants were otherwise healthy, Public Health said.

"The safest thing to do is avoid using 7-OH and kratom-related products altogether," said Dr. Gary Tsai, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Bureau. "To prevent overdose, never use alone; avoid mixing 7-OH with other drugs and alcohol; carry naloxone to reverse the effects of opioids, including 7-OH; and make sure someone in the group can administer naloxone to save a life, if needed."

7-OH is often sold over-the-counter at retailers such as gas stations, smoke shops and online. Public Health said retailers should halt the sale of 7-OH products "immediately."

"These are not lawfully marketed in the U.S. as a drug product, dietary supplement, or food additive," a Public Health statement reads. The county urged individuals to report illegal sales of the product to Public Health Environmental Health at 888-700-9995.

Kratom is often used in a variety of products, including drinks, pills, powders and brewed tea leaves, and is marketed as an energy booster, relaxant and pain reliever, according to CBS News reporting.