Popular supplement kratom faces scrutiny over addiction concerns: "It's ruining people's lives"

Growing concern about the supplement kratom's possible side effects, risk of addiction

There's growing concern about the safety of consuming a supplement known as kratom, derived from the leaves of a tree native to Southeast Asia that has exploded in popularity in recent years.

Used in a variety of products — including drinks, pills, powders and brewed tea leaves — kratom is marketed as an energy booster, relaxant and pain reliever.

But it's increasingly blamed for addiction, seizures and in some instances deaths. Kratom is currently banned in six states and Washington, D.C., and at least 18 states have some form of regulation.

"There's a common misperception that because it's plant-based ... it's safe or non-addictive, but for kratom that's absolutely not true," said Matthew Rossheim, who researches intoxicating substances. He said he thinks kratom products are too accessible and lack proper warnings on their labels.

The FDA has warned consumers not to use kratom, citing risks including substance use disorder, seizures and even death, primarily when mixed with other substances like alcohol.

Last week, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans for a crackdown on one kratom compound.

"It's ruining people's lives"

Jasmine Adeoye, 29, tells CBS News she became hooked on a kratom beverage. While quitting alcohol, she says she became addicted to the drink Feel Free Classic, which contains kratom and is manufactured and sold by Botanic Tonics. She said she heard about it on a podcast.

"You're advertised this alcohol alternative, so you feel like it's something totally safe and you start to believe there's something wrong with you when you become addicted to this," she said.

Feel Free, like other kratom-based products, is readily available at many convenience stores, largely without regulation or oversight.

Adeoye is now using social media to warn others.

"There's a lot of people who are struggling in silence and really need help, and it's ruining people's lives for sure," she said.

The American Kratom Association told CBS News that it advocates for regulations that aim to keep dangerous kratom products off the market. This includes labeling requirements and bans on kratom sales to minors.

Kratom-related lawsuits

There have been dozens of wrongful death lawsuits across the country related to kratom.

In 2023, a class action lawsuit was filed against Botanic Tonics, alleging Feel Free was misleadingly advertised as a safe alcohol alternative. Instead, the suit claimed it was highly addictive and marketed to people struggling with sobriety.

Botanic Tonics has since settled the lawsuit. They told CBS News in a statement they "deeply regret any confusion or harm past marketing may have caused" and say they now provide comprehensive information about their products, including intake limits and clear safety warnings.