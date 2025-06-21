Los Angeles County firefighters prepositioned due to "critical fire weather"

With red flag warnings in place for critical fire weather in Los Angeles County on Saturday, state and city leaders have taken a proactive approach to the potential need for firefighters.

National Weather Service officials issued the red flag warning on Saturday, which they expected to last from 1 p.m. until at least 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. Areas affected by the warnings include the I-5 corridor and the Antelope Valley, where NWS officials say "strong to damaging" winds, some of which could reach up to 65 mph, were expected. This, paired with low humidity in the area, could create dangerous fire conditions.

In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom approved the prepositioning of some firefighting resources.

"The Governor's Office of Emergency Services has approved the prepositioning of firefighting resources in Los Angeles County in response to Red Flag Warnings and critical fire weather conditions forecasted to impact Southern California through Sunday, June 22, 2025," said a release from Newsom's office. "This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California's wildfire response strategy, reducing response times and containing fires before they escalate into major incidents. These efforts ensure that both ground and air resources are ready to respond quickly, minimizing the potential impact of new fires."

In January, a series of red flag warnings were issued due to similar weather conditions. The extremely high-powered winds and low levels of humidity created conditions that saw several devastating wild fires, including the Palisades and Eaton fires, break out and destroy thousands of homes and buildings.