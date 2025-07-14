Los Angeles' 2025 homelessness count shows decrease for second consecutive year

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released findings from its 2025 count, reporting a 4% decrease in people experiencing homelessness across the county. This is the second year the number of unhoused people has dropped in the region.

The number of people living on the streets in the county decreased by 10%, according to the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, and it has dropped 14% over the last two years.

This year's count took place from February 18 to 20, one month later than normal, as it was delayed due to the wildfires.

Over three nights in February, hundreds of volunteers went out into the streets of L.A. for the count, which is required for federal funding.

While countywide there was a 4% decrease in unhoused people, the city of Los Angeles reported a 3.4% drop. LAHSA has credited encampment resolution efforts, such as L.A. Mayor Karen Bass' Inside Safe program and the county's Pathway Home for the decline in homelessness, as well as other policies and programs in place.

"Homelessness has gone down two years in a row because we chose to act with urgency and reject the broken status quo of leaving people on the street until housing was built," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

According to the 2025 Homeless Count, data continued to show a disproportionate number of Black people experiencing homelessness, while Latinos remain the largest ethnic group experiencing homelessness in the region.

In 2019, homelessness in the county stood at 58,936 people, with the city of Los Angeles accounting for a majority of that figure, with 35,550 people.

In the following years, homelessness grew across the L.A. region as a result of several factors, such as a lack of affordable housing and the coronavirus pandemic, among other issues.

The crisis reached its highest point in 2023 when LAHSA recorded 75,518 homeless people in the county, with 46,260 of them in the city.

In 2024, the annual homeless count showed the first slight decline in homelessness, with 75,312 homeless people in the county, 45,252 of them in the city of Los Angeles.

In 2025, those figures dropped to 72,308 homeless people in the county, with about 43,669 of them in the city.

In April, the LA County Board of Supervisors voted to defund he joint city-county LA County Homeless Services Authority and instead form its own department.

The newly formed Los Angeles County Department for Homeless Services and Housing is expected to consolidate and streamline services while also adding greater accountability. LAHSA was faulted in a federal court review for losing track of billions in taxpayer funds while failing to address the region's homelessness crisis.