Loggins & Messina weekend performances at Hollywood postponed due to COVID-19

A pair of Hollywood Bowl performances from Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina were postponed over the weekend due to a positive case of COVID-19 within their touring entourage.

The duo announced the postponement early Friday morning via social media, noting that "it's disappointing that we won't be doing the shows this weekend, what's important is to keep everyone as safe as possible."

"Jimmy and I are looking forward to seeing everyone at the rescheduled dates," Loggins said on Instagram.

Originally, the performances called "Kenny Loggins with Messia Sittin' In," were supposed to take place on Friday and Saturday nights at the Hollywood Bowl. The performance name is a play on words of the duo's debut album "Sittin" In," which was released in 1971.

According to The Hollywood Bowl website, the two planned to play songs like "Footloose," "Danny's Song" and "House at Pooh Corner," as well as hits like "Danger Zone," which garnered renewed interest in the duo's music with the recent release of the feature film "Top Gun: Maverick."

In response to the postponement, the venue issued a statement which read:

"This event has been postponed due to a case of COVID among the performers. A new date will be announced, and tickets to the original July 15 & 16 concerts will be valid for the rescheduled shows. For other ticket options including exchange, account credit, donation, or refund, please contact Audience Services at information@laphil.org."

There was no exact timetable for when the shows would be rescheduled.

The performance would have been the first time the two have performed at The Hollywood Bowl in 50 years.