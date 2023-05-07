Watch CBS News
Sports

LeBron, Russell, Davis each top 20 points as Lakers storm to 2-1 series lead over Warriors

/ AP

Just two days after a lackluster performance, the Los Angeles Lakers offense exploded in their 127-97 win over the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead. 

Each of LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis had more than 20 points in the 30-point victory.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday at Staples Center. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on May 6, 2023 / 8:16 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

