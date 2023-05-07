LeBron, Russell, Davis each top 20 points as Lakers storm to 2-1 series lead over Warriors
Just two days after a lackluster performance, the Los Angeles Lakers offense exploded in their 127-97 win over the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead.
Each of LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis had more than 20 points in the 30-point victory.
Game 4 is scheduled for Monday at Staples Center.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
