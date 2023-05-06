LeBron James Jr. commits to USC

LeBron James Jr., more commonly referred to as Bronny, has committed to the USC Trojans basketball program.

The son of Lakers' star LeBron James and currently the No. 26 ranked basketball prospect in the nation announced the news on his personal Instagram account on Saturday.

In the post, James is wearing his Sierra Canyon High School jersey while standing in the middle of the Trojan's locker room.

James' commitment to the Trojans now boosts their 2023 class of recruits to No.1 in the Pac-12 and No. 8 in the nation. He joins the likes of current players Boogie Ellis and Kobe Johnson, as well as fellow recruits in Isaiah Collier and Arrinten Page.

He spent the last four years playing for Sierra Canyon, located in Chatsworth, where he averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a senior. He was named to the McDonald's All-American team and earned an invite to the Nike Hoop Summit after the team finished 23-11. In 2019, Bronny played alongside Zaire Wade, son of former NBA star Dwyane Wade, and Ziaire Williams, who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.

James stands 6'3" tall and can play both guard positions well, according to his 247Sports profile.

He chose to join USC over the the Ohio State and Oregon men's basketball programs.

Bronny, now 18, is the oldest of LeBron's three children.

The father and son duo will now continue to play basketball within the same county, as the elder LeBron's dream of sharing an NBA court with his son comes closer to fruition. Bronny will be eligible for the NBA Draft after one season at USC.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.