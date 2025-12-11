Leader of Southern California religious group tied to missing men arrested for murder

The leader of an Inland Empire religious group connected to two missing men has been arrested for murder, according to jail records.

Darryl Muzic Martin, 57, was booked into the Riverside County Jail for murder and two weapons violations. Jail records state that he was arrested on an out-of-county warrant and will be held without bail.

The Redlands Police Department also arrested a member of the religious group, 43-year-old Rudy Moreno, for murder and weapons charges, according to Riverside County Jail records.

Martin, who leads the Hemet-based congregation named "His Way Spirit Led Assemblies," was also arrested in August for illegal weapons charges after the Redlands Police Department served a warrant at the Laguna Hills Lodge. Officers also arrested his wife, Shelly Bailey "Kat" Martin, 62, but released her following a medical episode, according to Redlands PD.

Redlands PD arrested the leaders of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies amid its investigation into the disappearance of 40-year-old Emilio Salem Ghanem, who went missing shortly after leaving the organization. Ghanem, of Nashville, was last seen at a Redlands coffee shop more than two years ago.

"He left that organization shortly before his disappearance," Redlands PD said. "Ghanem also worked for Fullshield, Inc., a pest control business owned and operated by the group. The business now operates under the name 'Maxguard.'"

"His Way Spirit Led Assemblies" is also tied to the disappearance of Rudy Moreno's brother, Ruben Moreno, 41, who was last seen at a home he shared with other members of the group in December 2017, according to the Claremont Police Department. Ruben Moreno's family reported him missing in August 2019.

Redlands PD partnered with Claremont police after learning of Ruben Moreno's disappearance.

Two men, Emilio Salem Ghanem, 40, and Ruben Moreno, 41, were members of "His Way Spirit Led Assemblies." Redlands and Claremont PD

Earlier in August, police arrested two men after serving another warrant at a Hemet home used by "His Way Spirit Led Assemblies." Detectives said they arrested Rudy Moreno and Kelvin Lee Mackey, 58, on charges related to being felons in possession of firearms.

The Colton Police Department also reopened a case surrounding a 4-year-old's death in 2010 after finding a connection to the religious group.

Colton police said Timothy Thomas, 4, died while in the temporary custody of "His Way Spirit Led Assemblies." Colton Police Department

Timothy Thomas, 4, died in January 2010 after his parents placed him in the temporary custody of the Martins. At the time of the child's death, police alleged the death was due to child neglect, but no one was ever charged. The death was ruled natural as a result of an appendicitis rupture.