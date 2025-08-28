Colton police review new leads in 4-year-old's death from 2010

Colton police are reviewing new leads in the investigation surrounding a 4-year-old boy who died 15 years ago.

Timothy Thomas, 4, died in January 2010 after his parents placed him in the temporary custody of the religious organization "His Way Spirit Led Assemblies," according to the Colton Police Department.

Colton police said Timothy Thomas, 4, died while in the temporary custody of "His Way Spirit Led Assemblies." Colton Police Department

The Redlands Police Department arrested the leaders of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies last week amid its investigation into the disappearance of 40-year-old Emilio Salem Ghanem, who went missing shortly after leaving the organization.

They arrested Darryl Muzic Martin, 57, on illegal weapons charges. They also arrested his wife, 62-year-old Shelly Bailey "Kat" Martin, who was released shortly after she was taken into custody following a medical episode, police said.

Emilio Ghanem (letft) and the white Nissan Frontier he was last seen driving in 2023 (right). Redlands Police Department

Redlands police also served a search warrant at a Hemet home used by the religious organization earlier in August. Detectives said they recovered evidence related to their investigation and arrested two individuals on unrelated charges.

The agency has also been coordinating with the Claremont Police Department after learning that another member of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies was reported missing in 2019.

Ruben Moreno, 41, was last seen in December 2017 at a home he shared with other members of the religious organization in the 3900 block of Swarthmore Court, according to the Claremont Police Department. Moreno's family reported him missing in August 2019.

Ruben Moreno. Claremont Police Department

"We are aware of public interest in possible connections between this case and a separate missing persons investigation out of Redlands," Claremont PD said in a press release. "At this time, the only similarity between the two cases are the individuals' ties to His Way Spirit Led Assemblies."