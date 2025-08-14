LAUSD students are back to school Thursday as district focuses on immigration enforcement concerns

Over 540,000 students are back to school on Thursday as the Los Angeles Unified School District officially kicks off the 2025/2026 school year.

In response to continuing immigration enforcement operations in the district, LAUSD, the second largest school district in the country, has been working to provide families with information and resources to deal with the impact.

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, visited Los Angeles on Thursday morning and said that school campuses are not the place for United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

"We provided information for our districts on what their rights are. For starters, they don't have to work with ICE unless the person from ICE is bringing a judicial warrant," Thurmond said.

LAUSD's superintendent, Alberto M. Carvalho, kicked off the first day of school, greeting bus drivers before they rolled out. He said the district would continue to focus on core issues such as academic achievement and graduation rates, but was also seeking to address heightened concerns about federal immigration enforcement among district families.

"I want to assure every single parent, listen to this immigrant once undocumented, I believe in the power of education, it made me, it saved me – it will make and save your child. Trust us," Carvalho said.

Outside Hollywood High School, a group of teachers gathered to welcome students, holding signs reading "Immigrants are Welcome Here," and "Hollywood Stands With Immigrants."

The district has launched several initiatives to inform families about their rights in regard to immigration enforcement operations, including a 43-page "Informational Resource Guide for Students and Families" for every student.

Earlier in the week, Carvalho sought to assure families that getting students to and from school safely is a priority. Measures are in place with "safe zones" at and around schools, he said, with volunteers serving as "eyes and ears on the street."

He also noted that the district has added new bus routes, rerouted others, and is working to fulfill bus transportation requests, which can be on the district website.

Carvalho's own background motivates him, he explained in the family resource guides that have been going out. "I am personally committed to this effort," he wrote, "because, like many of you, I am an immigrant to this country."

CBS News Los Angeles reached out to ICE for comment on immigration enforcement operations near schools, but has not heard back yet.