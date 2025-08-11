LAUSD superintendent assures student safety as community immigration enforcement fears continue

As students in the nation's second-largest school district return to school this week, the Los Angeles Unified School District's superintendent ensured that all district students are safe as federal immigration enforcement fears continue within the community.

On Thursday, when 540,000 students are set to be back in class, and with over 1,000 buses rolling out, Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said he did not want any student to stay home out of fear.

"Can we declare perhaps that within a certain distance from schools, one hour before the school day begins, and one hour after the school day ends, that no such actions take place, in those areas, for the sake of our children," he said in regards to immigration enforcement.

"We are appealing to the better senses of those who have power to eliminate trauma from the streets of our community."

Bus routes have been added and rerouted to ensure that there is available transportation for every student. He also said that some families are choosing the online learning program, as the virtual academy has seen a 7% increase in enrollment.

Before the beginning of the school year, district officials called 10,000 families and visited 800 families to provide resources and information to create a greater level of awareness in regards to federal enforcement.

Carvalho also said that family preparedness packets will be distributed across the entire district to every student at the start of the school year. The packets are meant to "ease the minds of parents" with information on rights, contacts, the Compassion Fund, and emergency contact updates.

Earlier in the summer, Carvalho announced the creation of a "Compassion Fund," with a goal of collecting $1 million in donated funds for families affected by federal immigration raids.

In April, agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were denied entry at two LAUSD elementary schools, according to a district spokesperson. The agents said they were conducting "wellness checks" on children who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border alone.

Even though the LAUSD confirmed the agents were not conducting an immigration operation, Carvalho praised the principals of the schools for protecting their students.

During graduation, many parents stayed home instead of attending their children's ceremonies due to the ICE raids. Carvalho reassured that schools and school-related events are a safe place for students and said staff have been trained on how to respond if federal agents do show up.

Mayor Karen Bass joined Monday's news conference and said that the moment is profound, as "We are gathered here today to talk about protecting our children from the federal government."