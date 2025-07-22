LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho to give address ahead of new school year

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is set to give his Opening of Schools address Tuesday morning ahead of the new school year.

Carvalho's address comes after weeks of ramped-up immigration enforcement operations across the Los Angeles region, which have caused fear in the school community. At the end of the last school year, the LAUSD saw an increase in fear from students and parents about federal agents potentially targeting schools.

During graduation season, parents feared attending their children's ceremonies due to the ICE raids. Carvalho reassured the district that schools and school-related events remained a safe place for students and said staff were trained on how to respond if federal agents did show up.

As the new school year begins, more than 400,000 students will return to LAUSD schools across the Los Angeles area.